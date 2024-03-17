ADVERTISEMENT

Insider Intel: Quick bball search nuggets

Josh Henschke

Josh Henschke

Oct 26, 2021
- DeAndre Haynes is NOT a candidate currently.
- Michigan is hiring Turnkey to be the search firm to hire a new name.
- Mick Cronin’s name has been thrown around but I haven’t gotten much of a sense of the seriousness of it all. There’s been talk that his buyout with UCLA is void because of the conference change but, again, not sure on where he is on any pecking order (if there is one right now).

- If Beilein were to be asked back, there’s talk that he would only want to come back for one year to help get things back on track. Personally, if true, it doesn’t make much sense to me.
- The general consensus is that people will have to be patient here if you’re looking for a good coach, all of the good candidates are currently in the tournament.
 
