ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting INTEL: The Bi-Daily Michigan Recruiting Notebooks are Back

Aidan Sen

Aidan Sen

Recruiting Insider
Staff
Apr 15, 2025
226
1,044
93
Per sources, 3-star 2026 cornerback Chase Geter is very keen on Michigan following his offer from defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan on Monday. Geter has been in touch with the Michigan staff since March, even visiting campus for a Spring practice, and had been anticipating this offer. He's set to return to Michigan for an official visit in June, and I'm currently working to confirm the precise date for that.

The 6'1" 185-pounder already has OVs scheduled to Duke (May 30th), NC State (June 6th), Penn State (June 13th), and Virginia (June 20th), so an Ann Arbor trip will require some schedule shuffling.


Michigan visited 4-star OL Leo Delaney on Monday, a trip that, speaking to multiple sources with knowledge, went positively. The Delaney family as a whole is high on U.M. as a program and Sherrone Moore as a Head Coach. I'm close to submitting a FutureCast for the North Carolina native to commit to the Wolverines, but I'm just waiting to see how his official visit to Clemson on May 30th goes.


3-star LB Kaden Carter tells me that he is still a chance of getting up to Ann Arbor for his official visit over Victors Weekend (June 20th) despite committing to Maryland. From what I understand, contact between Michigan and Carter dropped off for a while around Spring, but interest levels remained high. In my opinion, if Brian Jean-Mary pushed hard, he could secure a flip, but he has higher priority targets at the position right now (e.g, 5-star Tyler Atkinson 👀).


On Monday, Michigan extended an offer to Tristian Henderson, a rising 2028 EDGE and the brother of priority 2026 EDGE Trenton Henderson. While it might not be the sole deciding factor, I believe this offer was a smart tactical move by Lou Esposito and the staff. Several of the Wolverines' main competitors for Trenton, such as Auburn, LSU, and Florida State, have offered Tristian in recent months, so Michigan getting on even footing in that regard certainly doesn't hurt.

Tristian gave me an insight on his thoughts on Michigan following the offer:
Michigan seems like a pretty successful program based of what my brother told me about it; he loved his visits there and so i think I’d need to take a visit there, or at least talk to the coaches more to understand it better. I do not have and visits scheduled yet, I will have to talk to my parents about when they are ready to plan out all my visits.
Click to expand...

Trenton is currently scheduled to return to Ann Arbor for his official visit on June 6th; We'll have to see if Tristian joins him on that trip as well.


Finally, just some recruits to keep an eye out for scheduling official visits to Michigan:
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: bluestrom, YaBoyCaillou, buttaball and 1 other person
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Aidan Sen

Recruiting INTEL: Staff Visiting Unoffered 4-Star Prospect

Replies
11
Views
693
The Den
Trevor McCue
Trevor McCue
Aidan Sen

Recruiting READ: Michigan Bound? The Many Talents of Billings West Star Matt Ludwig

Replies
1
Views
443
The Den
Josh Henschke
Josh Henschke
Aidan Sen

Recruiting INTEL: A forecast I'm no longer confident about...

Replies
8
Views
1K
The Den
Macdaddy7657
M
Aidan Sen

Recruiting Michigan May-June Recruiting Calendar

Replies
3
Views
598
The Den
Aidan Sen
Aidan Sen
Aidan Sen

Recruiting INTEL: Recruiting Notebook - Havon Finney, Zaden Krempin, more

Replies
4
Views
2K
The Den
buttaball
buttaball
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back