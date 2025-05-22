Aidan Sen
Apr 15, 2025
The 6'1" 185-pounder already has OVs scheduled to Duke (May 30th), NC State (June 6th), Penn State (June 13th), and Virginia (June 20th), so an Ann Arbor trip will require some schedule shuffling.
Leo Delaney on Monday, a trip that, speaking to multiple sources with knowledge, went positively. The Delaney family as a whole is high on U.M. as a program and Sherrone Moore as a Head Coach. I'm close to submitting a FutureCast for the North Carolina native to commit to the Wolverines, but I'm just waiting to see how his official visit to Clemson on May 30th goes.
Kaden Carter tells me that he is still a chance of getting up to Ann Arbor for his official visit over Victors Weekend (June 20th) despite committing to Maryland. From what I understand, contact between Michigan and Carter dropped off for a while around Spring, but interest levels remained high. In my opinion, if Brian Jean-Mary pushed hard, he could secure a flip, but he has higher priority targets at the position right now (e.g, 5-star Tyler Atkinson 👀).
Tristian Henderson, a rising 2028 EDGE and the brother of priority 2026 EDGE Trenton Henderson. While it might not be the sole deciding factor, I believe this offer was a smart tactical move by Lou Esposito and the staff. Several of the Wolverines' main competitors for Trenton, such as Auburn, LSU, and Florida State, have offered Tristian in recent months, so Michigan getting on even footing in that regard certainly doesn't hurt.
Tristian gave me an insight on his thoughts on Michigan following the offer:
Michigan seems like a pretty successful program based of what my brother told me about it; he loved his visits there and so i think I’d need to take a visit there, or at least talk to the coaches more to understand it better. I do not have and visits scheduled yet, I will have to talk to my parents about when they are ready to plan out all my visits.
Trenton is currently scheduled to return to Ann Arbor for his official visit on June 6th; We'll have to see if Tristian joins him on that trip as well.
Finally, just some recruits to keep an eye out for scheduling official visits to Michigan:
- 4-star RB Carsyn Baker
- 4-star OT Claude Mpouma
- 4-star DE JJ Finch
- 4-star EDGE Zavion Griffin-Haynes
Last edited: