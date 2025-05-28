ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting INTEL: A Couple of Recruiting Notes

Aidan Sen

Aidan Sen

Recruiting Insider
Staff
Apr 15, 2025
242
1,129
93
Per sources, 4-star DL Deuce Geralds is working on scheduling a Michigan official visit. The Georgia-native, who was most recently in Ann Arbor for a spring visit on the 28th of March, has already scheduled OVs to LSU (May 30), Ole Miss (June 6), Oregon (June 13), and Ohio State (June 20). Lou Esposito and the staff have some significant work to do if they hope to secure a commitment from Geralds.

Per sources, despite including the program in his recent top 7, Michigan is not a top contender for Messiah Hampton at this stage. The 4-star WR doesn't currently have an official visit to Ann Arbor scheduled, and there isn't one in the works either. From what I understand, this recruitment will likely come down to Ohio State and Oregon. One to mark off the list for Ron Bellamy.

Per sources, Calvin Thomas has scheduled an official visit to Michigan, however, I have been unable to confirm the date yet. It's either June 6 or June 13 - working on getting the exact date. Thomas is a new name in U-M recruiting, having only been offered by Brian Jean-Mary in February. The Texas-native, who holds over 30 D1 offers, is coming off an SMU OV, with the Mustangs currently perceived to be his leader.

Spoke to 2027 LB Michael Griffin Jr. following his recent offer from Michigan:
What’s up my guy, Michigan is high in my recruitment, they have done a phenomenal job producing linebackers. they play very physical and they work extremely hard on and off the field. Go Blue.
Click to expand...
The North Carolina native holds 16 D1 offers, a list that includes the likes of Florida, Auburn, Notre Dame, and Indiana.
 
  • Like
Reactions: jellens, wolv1000, kennethfeyers and 6 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Aidan Sen

Recruiting INTEL: A forecast I'm no longer confident about...

Replies
8
Views
1K
The Den
Macdaddy7657
M
Aidan Sen

Recruiting INTEL: The Bi-Daily Michigan Recruiting Notebooks are Back

Replies
3
Views
2K
The Den
buttaball
buttaball
Aidan Sen

Recruiting INTEL: A Couple of Recruiting Notes

Replies
31
Views
4K
The Den
MichiganNoah0
M
Aidan Sen

Recruiting Michigan May-June Recruiting Calendar

Replies
5
Views
820
The Den
Ben_Szilagy
Ben_Szilagy
Aidan Sen

Recruiting INTEL: Staff Visiting Unoffered 4-Star Prospect

Replies
11
Views
818
The Den
Trevor McCue
Trevor McCue
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back