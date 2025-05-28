Aidan Sen
Recruiting Insider
Staff
- Apr 15, 2025
- 242
- 1,129
- 93
Deuce Geralds is working on scheduling a Michigan official visit. The Georgia-native, who was most recently in Ann Arbor for a spring visit on the 28th of March, has already scheduled OVs to LSU (May 30), Ole Miss (June 6), Oregon (June 13), and Ohio State (June 20). Lou Esposito and the staff have some significant work to do if they hope to secure a commitment from Geralds.
Messiah Hampton at this stage. The 4-star WR doesn't currently have an official visit to Ann Arbor scheduled, and there isn't one in the works either. From what I understand, this recruitment will likely come down to Ohio State and Oregon. One to mark off the list for Ron Bellamy.
Calvin Thomas has scheduled an official visit to Michigan, however, I have been unable to confirm the date yet. It's either June 6 or June 13 - working on getting the exact date. Thomas is a new name in U-M recruiting, having only been offered by Brian Jean-Mary in February. The Texas-native, who holds over 30 D1 offers, is coming off an SMU OV, with the Mustangs currently perceived to be his leader.
Michael Griffin Jr. following his recent offer from Michigan:
Michael Griffin Jr. following his recent offer from Michigan:
The North Carolina native holds 16 D1 offers, a list that includes the likes of Florida, Auburn, Notre Dame, and Indiana.What’s up my guy, Michigan is high in my recruitment, they have done a phenomenal job producing linebackers. they play very physical and they work extremely hard on and off the field. Go Blue.