Recruiting INTEL: Michigan Staff Back on the Road Next Week

Aidan Sen

Recruiting Insider
Staff
Apr 15, 2025
Per sources, Michigan staffers will be back on the road next week visiting recruits after being forced to stay put over recent weeks due to recruiting sanctions.

It is a hugely important week for the Wolverines on the recruiting trail, as the program has recently lost momentum with a number of recruits heading into official visit season.

Will likely have significantly more recruiting intel to report as a result.
 
