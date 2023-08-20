ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Temperature check on five-star Zaquan Patterson

Josh Henschke

Josh Henschke

Publisher
Staff
Oct 26, 2021
With five-star safety Zaquan Patterson set to make his college announcement next weekend, I asked around to get a feel about where things stand as the Florida native is set to make his college decision.


Where things stand right now, it feels like things are very much wide open less than a week out from his decision day. His recruitment has taken on different forms, with it initially being perceived as a Michigan vs. Miami battle with those I have spoken with.

Since then, we have heard that schools such as Auburn and Florida State have crept in of late to make things interesting. So it truly feels as if things are wide open at the moment.

We'll see where he commits come Saturday. I haven't heard much positive vibes for Michigan just yet but I will continue to do some digging in the days ahead.

Also of note, he has yet to take any official visits so this commitment may not mean much once he does take his visits. I expect Michigan to be one of those OVs and I get the sense the aim will be the Ohio State game.
 
