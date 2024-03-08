I have largely stayed away from the discussion regarding Warde Manuel and an upcoming decision to whether keep or get rid of Juwan Howard after the season is over.



The expectation has always been that Manuel was going to make a decision one way or the other after the season was over. With it coming to an end soon, barring some type of miracle run in the tournament, we shouldn't have to wait very long to get an answer.



As for the talk of Manuel wanting to keep Howard for another year, I have yet to hear anything credible on that. Just rumors and echo chamber stuff. I can certainly see a scenario where Manuel moves on after this year but I can also see a scenario where he gives him one more year to try and fix things. Whether I think Howard can fix things or not is an opinion I will reserve for a separate discussion.



In short, I have yet to hear anything from anyone that suggests Manuel wants to keep Howard other than conjecture. Nothing concrete or credible has been shared with me like that and no one has relayed anything close to what Manuel's thought process is right now.



It seems, at least right now, that a decision has yet to be made and that things will remain in the dark until a path has become clear.



Again, there are opinions to be had about the path and the right move to make, but that's not my call, nor is this the post to do it.



More when I have it.