UPDATE: After doing some further digging, my optimism that Hart returns to the program after his leave is over is dwindling. I haven’t heard anything official yet but things are trending in one direction right now.



I still do not have a firm timeline on anything either way and will just have to sit back and let things play out.



I’ve said it before and I’ll say it a million times, I have to tread lightly here as it’s a very private thing. It’s not in my code to air personal issues like that so I’m not trying to dig deeper until I have to.



---



We've been hearing some rumblings srom inside the building and those connected with the program that Mike Hart will no longer be with the program once his leave of absence is over. No official word has come down yet and I am working to find out more but this news has come from more than one source. I don’t know if it’s an echo chamber of talk or not.



Another source wasn’t aware one way or the other but said he “wouldn’t be surprised.“



I am trying to tread lightly as Hart’s reasons for his absence are personal and its not a situation where Michigan is screwing someone over in the process.



This has been difficult to navigate for weeks so please give me some patience as I respect privacy and not try to burn anyone in the process.



I will try and get more as things progress one way or the other.