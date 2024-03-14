ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Tony Alford's presence puts Michigan in the mix for five-star RB Jordon Davison

Josh Henschke

Josh Henschke

Publisher
Staff
Oct 26, 2021
24,813
90,730
113
Spoke with the father of 2025 five-star running back Jordon Davison this evening, the family had built a particularly close bond with Tony Alford while he was with Ohio State. Naturally, I asked about what Alford's presence means for the Wolverines' chances moving forward.


Here are some quick notes

On Alford: "Him and Jordon have a great, very great, relationship. He played a big role in is recruitment and I respect coach Alford. He's a good coach."

On Alford's presence in Ann Arbor means for for the Wolverines: "It added a team for sure we will be coming to check out the school soon."

He added that a date had not been finalized but 'should be soon.'

As for U-M's run game, Mr. Davison mentioned that Jordon was a fan of Blake Corum and they both are planning to look into the running game more with Alford hired.

I will have more on this development as soon as they nail down a date to visit.
 
