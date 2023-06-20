Picked up some notes that I have compiled into one big update instead of separating them individually, just makes it easier that way.Let’s get started.- With Michigan feeling good about Jeremiah Beasley, I don’t expect the program to open up the recruiting board at linebacker with Aaron Chiles choosing Florida. One source when asked about the possibility of looking at other linebackers, “we are good.” Beasley certainly looking like he’ll round that group out for now.- I have officially flipped my FutureCast from Michigan to Penn State for DL Deyvid Palepale. There has been a push for him to stay closer to home and it appears that push is working with a July 1 announcement on the horizon. It definitely was a sudden shift as he went quiet in the days leading up to his USC official.- Michigan feels good about Elias Rudolph but he has NOT told the staff his intentions just yet, so the staff is holding its breath a little bit until he says where he’s going prior to his announcement.- Strong belief that Jordan Shipp will pick Michigan when it comes down to make a choice, which is unknown at the moment. Which factors into Michigan currently not recruiting Mekhai White. While he may say publicly that Michigan leads, he has told others that Virginia Tech is making a big push and Maryland is also factoring in.- There is belief that Michigan is entering the weekend with some ground to make up with on Darien Mayo, with the staff thinking that he’s a current lean to Clemson. This news isn’t related to Chiles choosing Florida. A good visit could see things even out.- Michigan feels good about Dominic Nichols currently but also believes that Clemson is currently a threat. Something to keep an eye on.- Finally, regarding the big fish Bryce West and Aaron Scott, we have not been able to confirm whether West is heading to Ann Arbor or not for a midweek unofficial as of this writing. Obviously both are at Ohio State this weekend. The staff is expecting both guys to be making decisions soon.