Aidan Sen
Recruiting Insider
Staff
-
Apr 15, 2025
-
- 148
-
- 678
-
- 93
Sorry guys! Going back to school this week, I've been absolutely slammed with assessments, particularly with accelerated courses and such, but as always, I've got you guys with some recruiting intel. As I'd anticipated, there isn't much going on in terms of Michigan recruiting at the moment, with staff not getting on the road this week and no unofficial visits scheduled for the coming weeks ahead of the program's official visit period, starting from May 30th.
Leo Delaney coming out of the Spring, I've had some new intel suggesting that Michigan has the lead. Delaney recently announced a commitment date of July 11th, and despite the Volunteers getting his last O.V. on June 20th, I think Sherrone Moore, Grant Newsome, and the rest of the offensive staff have done a really good job here.
Unlike many other blue-chippers, I don't think that NIL is the most important factor in this recruitment, which also benefits the Wolverines. Offensive line development is really important to Leo and his family.
Krew Jones was scheduled to visit Michigan on Tuesday, but tells me that he didn't end up making it due to "the sanctions in place." However, he has rescheduled his visit to November for Michigan's clash against Ohio State. Jones' recruitment has really picked up in recent months, having received offers from the likes of Ohio State, Florida State, Wisconsin, and Michigan State this year. He doesn't currently hold an offer from the Wolverines, but the staff have a tendency to offer players while they're on campus to make more of an impact, so I suspect they were planning on offering Krew on his originally-scheduled visit.
Jeremiah Gray. I understand that Gray, who plays for Detroit Central H.S., doesn't currently have an offer on the table from the Wolverines but has been in contact with staffers in recent weeks.
