Aidan Sen
Apr 15, 2025
- 127
- 589
- 93
Davion Brown's Top 3 following his recent visit, with an official visit now in the works. Davion was apparently very enthusiastic about the program after seeing the intensity of practices and talking to Bryce Underwood.
Both of those factors have been important for Michigan in making an impact with Spring Visitors this year. Approx. 90% of the visitors I've spoken to have noted either Bryce or the intensity of training as highlights of their trips.
Shadarius Toodle's recruitment over recent weeks, and a new program that is entering the mix is North Carolina. Sources suggest that Toodle is intrigued by the prospect of playing under future NFL Hall of Fame coach Bill Belichick. I'm still feeling confident about the FutureCast I submitted last week for the Wolverines to land the 6'3" 210-pounder, but it's just something I thought was of note.
Braeden Jones (USC) and Jordan Campbell. Michigan had been pushing hard for both late last year and into January and February this year, particularly Campbell, but it seems that Sherrone Moore and the staff are now looking elsewhere. Sources around Jones' recruitment told me that he is 100% locked into his commitment to the Trojans at this stage and is not really considering other schools, whilst Brian Jean-Mary has dropped out of contact with Campbell.
Dakota Guerrant and Quentin Burrell, the No. 7 and No. 11 2027 WRs, respectively, got up to Michigan for visits throughout the Spring, with both players high on the program, particularly with Bryce Underwood at QB. I inquired with sources around both players to see if either was planning to announce commitments soon, however, it sounds like both will be going through their official visits later in their process before making decisions. I think this will become a lot more common for blue-chip recruits given that official visits are usually when exact NIL numbers are discussed.
Xavier Sabb, are still really high on Michigan and hope to get up to campus soon.
Gideon Gash, he tells me
Antoine also listed Xavier's leaders at this stage: Michigan, Oregon, Ohio State, Alabama, Tennessee, Rutgers, and Texas. Additionally, for those who weren't aware, Xavier is notably the brother of former Michigan safety Keon Sabb, who transferred to Alabama after the 23-24 season.Xavier loves the program and was around the program at a young age. He's attended several games, and we have tons of respect for coach Moore and staff. Currently, we don't have a visit scheduled to Ann Arbor but are hoping to get up at some point soon.
Gash currently holds offers from Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Tulane, and Miami (OH). Only came onto the recruiting scene fully towards the end of last season.Michigan is definitely one of my top schools considering I only have 3 big ten offers. I don’t have any visits planned as of right now because I’m still in lacrosse season.