Apr 15, 2025
- 105
- 512
- 93
Savion Hiter coming out of the Spring. I've got a good relationship with his agent, who tells me that there isn't anything new to report on. Savion's unofficials to Tennessee and Ohio State were positive, but were primarily just to meet their new RB coaches. Michigan is still "setting the tone" in this recruitment, however, official visits will be crucial. Per sources, Michigan will have a competitive NIL package to offer Savion later in the cycle. Nothing to worry about at this stage.
Jordan Deck earlier this week, who said:
Khary Adams on a 3-day visit over the weekend of the Spring Game, which, by all accounts, went positively. I had the chance to speak to his Head Coach at Loyola H.S., Rich Holzer, who reaffirmed that Khary had a good time on the trip. An interesting connection here is that Holzer also coached Amir Hall, who has done a good job recruiting Khary. My main concern in this recruitment, though, is that he'll look to stay closer to home. Maryland and Penn State have both done a really good job with Khary, and I would say those two programs have the lead for him at this stage.
Emmanuel Karnley, who re-entered the portal on Monday. The Wolverines were in the mix for Karnley during the Winter period, having gotten him on campus for a visit, but couldn't close. He is transferring from the Hurricanes due to NIL issues, so we'll see if Sean Magee makes a play here, but I am not expecting much.
Jordan is a high-priority target for the Wolverines this cycle, who was in Ann Arbor for an unofficial visit recently on the 5th of April and will return for an official visit on May 30th.I love Michigan, they are in my Top 3.
