ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Intel: Michigan making 2025 RB Iverson Howard a priority

Josh Henschke

Josh Henschke

Publisher
Staff
Oct 26, 2021
24,684
90,059
113
If there's one prospect that the Michigan staff don't necessarily need to reacquaint themselves with, it would be 2025 RB Iverson Howard.


Arguably one of the top back targets on the board for them currently, Sherrone Moore and Kirk Campbell have done a very good job of making him feel like a priority throughout the process, even in Mike Hart's absence. He is no stranger to Michigan's campus, taking a visit last season and he also plans to take in a game on top of an official visit.

Here are some quick notes from our conversation:

- He feels great about Sherrone Moore taking over the program, 'nothing changed' was his major takeaway from how things are operated.
- He and Moore had a pre-existing relationship before Harbaugh left, so his interest in Michigan remains high and he has a lot of respect for Moore and trust that the program is still going up from here.
- He has long been an admirer of the way U-M has ran the ball, particularly with Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, he feels like he can be a mixture of both guys with downhill running like Blake but also being able to catch the ball in the open field like Donovan.

He is definitely a guy I am keeping a close eye on as things move forward.
 
  • Like
Reactions: DerekCampbell77, YaBoyCaillou, JJ_GoBlue and 6 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Josh Henschke

Recruiting 2025 RB Iverson 'Rocket' Howard building relationship with Tony Alford

Replies
0
Views
410
The Den
Josh Henschke
Josh Henschke
Josh Henschke

Recruiting On Iverson Howard…

Replies
18
Views
1K
The Den
speedboys
speedboys
Josh Henschke

Recruiting Michigan to receive an official from 2025 RB Iverson Howard

Replies
4
Views
299
The Den
Josh Henschke
Josh Henschke
Seth Berry

Recruiting 2025 four-star OT Ziyare Addison feels valued by Michigan after offer

Replies
0
Views
271
The Den
Seth Berry
Seth Berry
Josh Henschke

Recruiting Brian Jean-Mary making 2025 LB Luke Metz a priority

Replies
1
Views
216
The Den
tony1derful
tony1derful
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today