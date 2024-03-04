If there's one prospect that the Michigan staff don't necessarily need to reacquaint themselves with, it would be 2025 RB Iverson Howard.Arguably one of the top back targets on the board for them currently, Sherrone Moore and Kirk Campbell have done a very good job of making him feel like a priority throughout the process, even in Mike Hart's absence. He is no stranger to Michigan's campus, taking a visit last season and he also plans to take in a game on top of an official visit.Here are some quick notes from our conversation:- He feels great about Sherrone Moore taking over the program, 'nothing changed' was his major takeaway from how things are operated.- He and Moore had a pre-existing relationship before Harbaugh left, so his interest in Michigan remains high and he has a lot of respect for Moore and trust that the program is still going up from here.- He has long been an admirer of the way U-M has ran the ball, particularly with Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, he feels like he can be a mixture of both guys with downhill running like Blake but also being able to catch the ball in the open field like Donovan.He is definitely a guy I am keeping a close eye on as things move forward.