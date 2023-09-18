Picked up some injury notes on a couple of guys. As always, won't get specific on what the exact injury is so I am always purposely vague for that reason.



This is what we've picked up.



- After talking to some folks, it would be a pleasant surprise if you see Amorion Walker this season. His injury he suffered in camp is lingering and is turning into a multi-week thing.

- Will Johnson is healthy enough to play but we're told his injury is of the 'nagging' type so it's something he will have to fight through but shouldn't be very detrimental to him long-term. Hurt, not injured.

- Makari Paige has been playing but we've yet to see Rod Moore, Moore continues to be a precautionary sit. I am told both are 'close' to full-go.



That's all I have for now. Will keep asking around.