News about the 2024 class is coming in at a hectic pace, with another defensive target announcing a commitment date. Four-star defensive end Elias Rudolph announced that he will be committing on July 3 at his high school.He also added a little bit of a twist, as he cancelled his official visit to Ohio State this weekend.While Michigan and Pitt were considered the two schools out in front, the Buckeyes did have the momentum for him once upon a time and there could've been a realistic scenario where some momentum could've been taken back if he made his trip.Now that's no longer a scenario, I feel even better that Michigan is going to be the choice for him. I sent out a quick message to those in the know, including those with knowledge of the staff's feelings, after Rudolph announced his intentions and came away feeling good about the Wolverines' chances here.I will be sticking with my FutureCast and my confidence has only increased.