ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Intel: Elias Rudolph cancels Ohio State official, what does this mean?

Josh Henschke

Josh Henschke

Publisher
Staff
Oct 26, 2021
25,009
92,208
113
News about the 2024 class is coming in at a hectic pace, with another defensive target announcing a commitment date. Four-star defensive end Elias Rudolph announced that he will be committing on July 3 at his high school.


He also added a little bit of a twist, as he cancelled his official visit to Ohio State this weekend.

While Michigan and Pitt were considered the two schools out in front, the Buckeyes did have the momentum for him once upon a time and there could've been a realistic scenario where some momentum could've been taken back if he made his trip.

Now that's no longer a scenario, I feel even better that Michigan is going to be the choice for him. I sent out a quick message to those in the know, including those with knowledge of the staff's feelings, after Rudolph announced his intentions and came away feeling good about the Wolverines' chances here.

I will be sticking with my FutureCast and my confidence has only increased.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Mphoto, UM87, Mkmcclain and 13 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Josh Henschke

Recruiting Intel: First official visit weekend in the books and other rumblings

Replies
7
Views
3K
The Den
Josh Henschke
Josh Henschke
Josh Henschke

Insider Intel: Latest transfer portal rumblings

Replies
29
Views
4K
The Den
martyk
martyk
Josh Henschke

Recruiting New FutureCast prediction 12/16

Replies
9
Views
3K
The Den
BigHouseBoyz
BigHouseBoyz
Seth Berry

Recruiting New FutureCast Prediction 6/19

Replies
5
Views
746
The Den
Macdaddy7657
M
speedboys

Ohio State coach carjacked on recruiting trail

Replies
12
Views
581
The Den
wolv1000
wolv1000
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back