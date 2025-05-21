Aidan Sen
Havon Finney Jr. tells me that Michigan was high on his list before committing to LSU in April, and remains high on his list at this stage. He has a great relationship with LaMar Morgan and Lionel Stokes, whom he is meeting later this week, and has been in talks to return to Ann Arbor for an official visit later this month (presumably on the weekend of May 30th).
Would not be surprised to see Finney end up in the Wolverines' class this cycle. Well-positioned for a flip if NIL conversations can heat up.
Traeviss Stevenson, who received an offer from LaMar Morgan yesterday. Traeviss told me that Michigan is now "at the top" of his list, and is hoping to get to Ann Arbor for an official visit later. Georgia, Texas, Florida, and Florida State are among the other schools that have offered the 6'1" 179-pounder, thus displaying that his rating does not reflect college recruiters' perception of his talent.
One to keep an eye on moving forward.
Zaden Krempin included Michigan in his recent Top 4 (along with Texas, LSU, and Texas A&M), and he tells me that, following a meeting with Grant Newsome today, he is excited to get back on campus for an OV on June 20th, and can see himself playing for the Wolverines.
The in-state Longhorns offer significant competition, but I think Newsome and Moore have done an impressive job of getting Michigan some momentum for Krempin, and I could see him ending up in the class.
Carsyn Baker today, a Top10 RB in the Class of 2026 who recently announced a Top 5 of Georgia, Ohio State, Florida State, Clemson and South Carolina. I like this offer, as Tony Alford somewhat had all his eggs in the Savion Hiter basket, so having a few other options would be very smart, particularly with Ohio State and Tenneessee pushing hard for Hiter. Will see if anything comes with Michigan and Baker...
