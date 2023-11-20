ADVERTISEMENT

On further staffers being implicated…

Publisher
Oct 26, 2021
Posted this in our rumor thread but I think it deserves a thread of its own.

Where things stand right now, the NCAA DOES NOT have any concrete evidence on any assistant coach being wrapped up in this thing.

The way it was laid out to me, anything that could be used is purely circumstantial right now and would not be enough to be considered damning. What does circumstantial look like? I’m not sure.

Wanted to share that because I know rumors are out there.
 
