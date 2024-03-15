Did some digging around about the aftermath of this week and Michigan moving on from Juwan Howard.



Things seemed to take a turn during the week from a possibility of Howard staying to the momentum quickly shifting to Howard being let go around the midweek point.



Turns out, Manuel didn't waste any time meeting with Howard to discuss the direction the program was headed. I think the chances that Manuel wanted to keep Howard for another year were legitimate but things started to turn once the plan was laid out that wasn't deemed satisfactory.



Heading into the end of the season, Howard had come up with a plan to help fix NIL with basketball and, to most, it was a pretty good plan but no one was really sure how successful it would be knowing the state of the program is what it is right now. We are told that during the meeting, Howard made NIL his main point of fixing the problems and made it out to be the biggest issue that needed to be fixed.



That plan was not satisfactory as much larger issues loomed, with culture being one of the main ones.



It was there that Manuel decided to move on with a national search being done immediately.



---



Elsewhere, I am told that there's a "99.99%" chance that Beilein would not come back and get the job. It doesn't seem like there's much interest in coming out of retirement but the .01 was left open if there's an itch both Beilein and Manuel can scratch. I'm not going to consider him in this search moving forward unless things change.