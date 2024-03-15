ADVERTISEMENT

Insider Intel: Juwan Howard postscript and coaching note

Josh Henschke

Josh Henschke

Publisher
Staff
Oct 26, 2021
24,827
90,866
113
Did some digging around about the aftermath of this week and Michigan moving on from Juwan Howard.

Things seemed to take a turn during the week from a possibility of Howard staying to the momentum quickly shifting to Howard being let go around the midweek point.

Turns out, Manuel didn't waste any time meeting with Howard to discuss the direction the program was headed. I think the chances that Manuel wanted to keep Howard for another year were legitimate but things started to turn once the plan was laid out that wasn't deemed satisfactory.

Heading into the end of the season, Howard had come up with a plan to help fix NIL with basketball and, to most, it was a pretty good plan but no one was really sure how successful it would be knowing the state of the program is what it is right now. We are told that during the meeting, Howard made NIL his main point of fixing the problems and made it out to be the biggest issue that needed to be fixed.

That plan was not satisfactory as much larger issues loomed, with culture being one of the main ones.

It was there that Manuel decided to move on with a national search being done immediately.

---

Elsewhere, I am told that there's a "99.99%" chance that Beilein would not come back and get the job. It doesn't seem like there's much interest in coming out of retirement but the .01 was left open if there's an itch both Beilein and Manuel can scratch. I'm not going to consider him in this search moving forward unless things change.
 
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: michmark1, buttaball, Daedriclord90 and 14 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Josh Henschke

Insider Intel: On Warde Manuel and Juwan Howard...

Replies
40
Views
3K
The Den
buttaball
buttaball
Josh Henschke

Insider Intel: On Juwan Howard and NIL

Replies
31
Views
3K
The Den
Rfiner3
R
Josh Henschke

Insider Intel: On Jace Howard...

Replies
10
Views
3K
The Den
sharprza
sharprza
Josh Henschke

Insider Intel: Warde Manuel and John Beilein team up to land Dusty May

Replies
39
Views
6K
The Den
GoBlueRW
G
Trevor McCue

Video HTTP: Juwan Howard Fired, what's next?

Replies
0
Views
118
The Den
Trevor McCue
Trevor McCue
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today