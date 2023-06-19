As it was well publicized over the weekend, Florida made a splash with numerous commits during a loaded official visit weekend in Gainesville. One of the commits the Gators had was 2024 linebacker Aaron Chiles, who many had considered all but locked up to Michigan a week before his official visit to Ann Arbor... until he wasn't.Chiles shocked many people, including those in Ann Arbor, with a commitment to the Gators program without warning. The news stung the fanbase and angered many members of the staff.With that being said, I do not expect the program to pursue Chiles right now, which means that his official visit will not be taking place next weekend. Maybe that changes closer to signing day if things open up but it's clear the staff don't want to play the second fiddle game right now.As for where U-M goes from here, I haven't received any names or plans for the linebacker position just yet. I still expect Jeremiah Beasley to commit to the program at the end of the month.How does this differ from Boo Carter, where I said that this one isn't over? I think it's because the staff felt like it was informed of Carter's intentions and there will continue to be an open line of communication there.So, in short, I am expecting the book to be closed on Chiles right now. It could be permanent but who knows what happens during the season.