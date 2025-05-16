Aidan Sen
Recruiting Insider
Staff
-
- Apr 15, 2025
-
- 188
-
- 862
-
- 93
Darius most recently visited Ann Arbor on the 8th of April, and was originally hoping to return for an official visit in the May-June period but couldn't figure out a date due.Unfortunately we haven’t had the opportunity to plan an OV with Michigan as of yet but we were just there in April and it was a great visit! We love Michigan. And while LSU is in the top group Darius has not clearly indicated the leader as of yet. After our OVs he will announce his Top 4 or 5.
There's been smoke from On3 that LSU will land a commitment soon, but based on what Ms. Gray said, I don't think this recruitment is over yet.