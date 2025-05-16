ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting INTEL: Darius Gray

Recruiting Insider
Staff
Apr 15, 2025
Darius Gray's mother, Angelena, gave me an insight into how Michigan stands for the 6'3" 285-pounder:
Unfortunately we haven’t had the opportunity to plan an OV with Michigan as of yet but we were just there in April and it was a great visit! We love Michigan. And while LSU is in the top group Darius has not clearly indicated the leader as of yet. After our OVs he will announce his Top 4 or 5.
Darius most recently visited Ann Arbor on the 8th of April, and was originally hoping to return for an official visit in the May-June period but couldn't figure out a date due.

There's been smoke from On3 that LSU will land a commitment soon, but based on what Ms. Gray said, I don't think this recruitment is over yet.
 
