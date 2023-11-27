Josh Henschke
Michigan did a good job with the Columbus, Ohio native over the weekend who was in town to catch the game and visit.
Being told by those close to him that things between him and the program are going well and progressing. He would like to be on campus more often.
There’s also talk of potentially camping this summer after taking an official visit.
