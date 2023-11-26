Was able to get some early returns from Michigan’s perspective coming out of the big visit weekend.Let’s get started.- Michigan definitely feels like it has made a move with Gatlin Bair just from the game day visit alone. While he has one more day on campus, the staff feel good about where things sit and a handful of commits in attendance feel the same. U-M will have to withstand any push from Oregon but there’s a reason why Michigan likely led for Bair at one point during the summer. Will continue to keep an eye on him.- 2025 QB Bryce Underwood did manage to make it to campus for a visit after all. Belleville moved practice back in order to make it happen for both he and 2024 LB commit Jeremiah Beasley. While he wasn’t able to stay for the whole game, the atmosphere was “crazy” and “definitely one of those special moments” according to a source.- There’s a handful of 2025s that I feel very good about coming out of the visit which includes Quinn Morris (Tyler’s little brother), Avery Gach, and Jaylen Williams. I am very close to placing predictions for all three.- After his visit for the Purdue game, 2025 TE Eli Owens said that he has learned everything he needs to about the program and was visiting as a fan. His relationship with Grant Newsome had the Wolverines arguably in the lead. Coming out of the visit, I am placing a new FutureCast prediction in favor of the Wolverines for Owens.That’s all I have for now. Will continue to dig.