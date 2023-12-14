Michigan has had a busy few days between hosting transfer portal players as well as trying g to finalize the 2024 class before next week’s early signing period.



Here’s what I’m hearing about the past few days:



- My prediction is in for Michigan for Upton Stout. After speaking to those close to the situation, Stout is the kind of player that Michigan wants in the program from a skill standpoint as well as a culture standpoint too. I was told by a source that Stout’s priorities align with what Michigan is looking for and that resonated during the visit.



- There is cautious optimism with Jaishawn Barham after his visit to Ann Arbor. A kid that keeps things VERY close, you’re likely not going to hear much about him as the days go on. He’s another player that aligns with Michigan’s priorities. Not ready to say that they will get him but they definitely left a strong impression after the visit.



- As for Lugard Edokpayi, Michigan is feeling cautiously optimistic about its chances after two days on campus. He canceled his official visit to Florida State mid-visit and Lugard had multiple staffers attached to the hip to him during the visit. Confidence remains high that they won over the parents, too. I need to hear a little more before I officially place a prediction in for U-M but it’s clear the visit had an impact.



- For those asking, I do not expect the program to openly go after Walter Nolen on their own. If he were to approach U-M directly, then it would be a different story.

- Dante Moore has remained quiet in regards to his visit and, to my knowledge, has not made any visit plans just yet. I will continue to dig there.