Did some asking around today to get a better sense of what's going to happen with Greg Scruggs after his arrest over the weekend. He remains indefinitely suspended as spring practice begins today.



Here's what I've been able to pick up.



As of today, I DO NOT expect Scruggs to be fired. In fact, I expect him to be reinstated sooner rather than later. The details of the arrest have not been made public but, by all accounts, it appears to be a stupid mistake that fortunately did not have a bad ending.



Scruggs will have a meeting set up with Warde Manuel soon to discuss the next steps but, barring anything unforeseen, I expect Scruggs to continue working and remain with the program moving forward.



If you missed it earlier, LaTroy Lewis (interior) and Kevin Wilkins (EDGE) are currently working with the defensive line in Scruggs' absence.



More when I have it.