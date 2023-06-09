ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Intel: Michigan battling for a current visitor?

Oct 26, 2021
An interesting situation is going on right now with 2024 DE Dominic Nichols. He is currently on campus but he almost didn't make it, as he wanted to commit to Wisconsin during his visit but was told by mom to hold off and take his visits. Now, he is on Michigan's campus and will get another chance to see where things are.


I might give the early leg up to the Badgers right now but we'll see what happens after he comes out of his visit this weekend. I expect a decision to come relatively quickly.

Without Nichols, you could see a scenario where the Wolverines could take Elias Rudolph (who is on campus currently), Jacob Smith, Devon Baxter, Darien Mayo and, perhaps, start to push harder for Brian Robinson. Remember, we were told by a source that the situation at DE is fluid and the program wanted to take 4 or 5 more EDGE prospects on top of what they have now. They could only get a handful of names in that group, or go with four and miss out on Robinson. 5 would include all of them IF Nichols decided to pick Michigan.

They're in a great position where they don't have to push for a commitment from Nichols if they don't want to.
 
