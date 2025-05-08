I have had the opportunity to be down to Ann Arbor a couple of times. I was able to be at The BBQ at the Big House last summer and get some one on one work in with Coach Newsome which was an awesome experience. This spring I was able to make it down for a few spring practice visits as well, and the atmosphere there is hard to beat. I will be down for the Big Man Camp this summer and can't wait to compete. I don't have a front runner in my recruitment and I am open to any opportunities, but I would love to play for a team with a culture and atmosphere like Michigan. Go Blue!