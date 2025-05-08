Aidan Sen
Recruiting Insider
Staff
- Apr 15, 2025
- 167
- 772
- 93
Sorry guys, I'm slammed with assessments at the moment! Also, there hasn't been that much recruiting going on with Michigan at the moment, given the sanctions.
Zion Robinson tells me that he has scheduled an official visit to Michigan for the 13th of June. He also tells me that he has an unofficial Top 4 currently, which I'm assuming includes Michigan, Stanford, Miami, and Baylor (will update this thread once I get confirmation).
Zion Robinson has become a really high priority for Ron Bellamy in recent months. Robinson's 6'4" frame and high-level speed would make him a high-upside outside receiver for Bryce Underwood next season.
Brian Harris, who is a teammate of U.M. commit Brody Jennings at Mandarin H.S. in Jacksonville, FL. Harris has an official visit scheduled to Ann Arbor for the 13th of June after visiting unofficially in late March.
The 6'4" 290-pounder currently has a FutureCast to land with Penn State
Luke Nabors gave me a full insight into how Michigan stands in his recruitment ahead of his visit to Ann Arbor for the program's home-opener against New Mexico in August.
William Tobin, who commented only positively on Michigan. He's set to return to Ann Arbor for the program's Big Man Camp after visiting last year for the BBQ at the Big House in June.
Luke Nabors gave me a full insight into how Michigan stands in his recruitment ahead of his visit to Ann Arbor for the program's home-opener against New Mexico in August.
Michigan stands high in my recruiting because of a couple reasons: Michigan is prestigious for producing elite edges, I trust Coach Espo with my development if I were to come there. To be completely honest, with it being so early in my recruiting process I haven’t got to experience everything and take it all in so I have no front runners. Everyone shows the same amount of love, but, some schools show a little more though like Clemson, Michigan, Texas A&M, FSU, USC, and Auburn.
William Tobin, who commented only positively on Michigan. He's set to return to Ann Arbor for the program's Big Man Camp after visiting last year for the BBQ at the Big House in June.
I have had the opportunity to be down to Ann Arbor a couple of times. I was able to be at The BBQ at the Big House last summer and get some one on one work in with Coach Newsome which was an awesome experience. This spring I was able to make it down for a few spring practice visits as well, and the atmosphere there is hard to beat. I will be down for the Big Man Camp this summer and can't wait to compete. I don't have a front runner in my recruitment and I am open to any opportunities, but I would love to play for a team with a culture and atmosphere like Michigan. Go Blue!