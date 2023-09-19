We've continued to receive questions about a new injury that has popped up since the Bowling Green game that we would like to address. The questions are becoming too much to ignore.



I don't like discussing injury specifics so I am going to be intentionally vague here to protect sources and the players. I unfortunately have a job to do and I also need to respect privacy so it's a difficult spot I am in.



I know there was a post on the boards suggesting that Kenneth Grant was injured during the Bowling Green game. That is not accurate, it did not happen.



What I can confirm is that Mason Graham was injured during the game and the hope is that he will be out for two games and will be back after that. Again, I can't get into specifics because I want to protect sources and medical stuff.



Michigan IS expecting him back, so it's not long-term, but unfortunate no matter which way you spin it.