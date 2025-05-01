ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting INTEL: Javian Osborne

Aidan Sen

Apr 15, 2025
The nation's No. 3 RB, Javian Osborne, is scheduled to announce his commitment this weekend, choosing between Michigan and Notre Dame. Per sources, Notre Dame is still in the lead but it is a lot closer than reports have suggested. Tony Alford and the staff have continued pushing for Osborne after his visit for the Spring Game.

I am still confident with my FutureCast for him to eventually land with the Irish, however, the Wolverines are not 100% out of this one.
 
