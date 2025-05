The nation's No. 3 RB, Javian Osborne , is scheduled to announce his commitment this weekend, choosing between Michigan and Notre Dame. Per sources, Notre Dame is still in the lead but it is a lot closer than reports have suggested. Tony Alford and the staff have continued pushing for Osborne after his visit for the Spring Game.I am still confident with my FutureCast for him to eventually land with the Irish, however, the Wolverines are not 100% out of this one.