Aidan Sen
Recruiting Insider
Staff
-
- Apr 15, 2025
-
- 134
-
- 614
-
- 93
Javian Osborne, is scheduled to announce his commitment this weekend, choosing between Michigan and Notre Dame. Per sources, Notre Dame is still in the lead but it is a lot closer than reports have suggested. Tony Alford and the staff have continued pushing for Osborne after his visit for the Spring Game.
I am still confident with my FutureCast for him to eventually land with the Irish, however, the Wolverines are not 100% out of this one.
I am still confident with my FutureCast for him to eventually land with the Irish, however, the Wolverines are not 100% out of this one.