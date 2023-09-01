ADVERTISEMENT

Insider This Week in The Den: East Carolina week

Josh Henschke

Josh Henschke

Publisher
Staff
Oct 26, 2021
Welcome to something new I would like to do every Friday during game week, it's kind of like a weekly recap where I discuss everything we've said from an intel perspective inside The Den and put it all in one piece for your consumption.

With the introduction out of the way, let's get started.

We are entering a week with plenty of excitement within the program, even with both Jim Harbaugh and Sherrone Moore unavailable for the season opener. With Kirk Campbell calling plays and Jesse Minter calling the shots, excitement is high and the mood has been great around the program all week. Minter conducted his first meetings as head coach Thursday and the players are itching to get to the team hotel on Friday as they do every game week.

Outside of injuries, the biggest piece of intel we have been able to get is the starting offensive line is trending heavily towards the follow (from left to right): Barnhart, Keegan, Nugent, Zinter, Hinton.

We have been told that those five names could very well be the starting group of guys come Rutgers, as it appears the group has played the best so far in camp.

Drake Nugent has all but locked down the center position. However, we are told that if Greg Crippen were to play, there won't be much of a drop-off from a production standpoint.

The expectation is that you will see all four tackles at some point in the first half as the rotation will still happen.

In terms of availability, the Wolverines should be without a handful of names but, as Harbaugh alluded to this week, none should be of long-term concern.

On defense, we are expecting Will Johnson, Amorion Walker, Makari Paige and Rod Moore to be unavailable for this weekend. We'll cross next week's bridge once we get there.

On offense, Tyler Morris and Peyton O'Leary are the only names we've heard to be doubtful for the game on Saturday, which means that Darrius Clemons should get some run at WR3 on Saturday. We are also expecting to see the three freshmen receivers at some point on Saturday, with Fred Moore receiving the most praise.

These are the main story points for now. As always, we will update you all if we hear anything else.
 
