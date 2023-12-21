ADVERTISEMENT

The latest on Upton Stout...

Josh Henschke

Josh Henschke

Oct 26, 2021
Things have been quiet from Upton Stout's camp since he left from his visit.

I have been told that there has been some back-and-forth in the days since he left campus and that the staff had a VERY strong inclination that Stout would end up a Wolverine once he decided but now has informed the staff that there may be a chance he returns to WKU.

Nothing has been decided one way or the other but I do know that no guarantees of a starting job were given to him by the staff.
 
