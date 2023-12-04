Josh Henschke
Publisher
Staff
-
- Oct 26, 2021
-
- 24,702
-
- 90,148
-
- 113
Michigan offered Western Kentucky transfer Upton Stout today.
It sounds like Michigan is going to try to push hard here. Some I have spoken with view him very highly, with some believing he could possibly start right away for the program. They view him similarly to a Mike Sainristil in terms of versatility.
It sounds like Michigan is going to try to push hard here. Some I have spoken with view him very highly, with some believing he could possibly start right away for the program. They view him similarly to a Mike Sainristil in terms of versatility.
Upton Stout - Football - Western Kentucky University Athletics
Upton Stout (21) DB - 2022 CFN Freshman All-American Honorable Mention 2022 Conference USA Honorable Mention 2022 (r-Fr.) | 14/11: Stout made an ins...
wkusports.com