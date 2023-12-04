Josh Henschke
- Oct 26, 2021
- 24,702
- 90,148
- 113
I am not ready to give up on Michigan’s shot with Bryce Underwood just yet. I know there are predictions out there to LSU but that information is certainly not coming from Underwood’s side of things as I have been told that his circle have given ZERO indication to anyone which way they’re leaning.
I had found out earlier that Underwood was hoping to make it to Jeremiah Beasley’s in-home with the staff but that did not happen due to timing.
There is another mid-week development I am working on confirming but won’t mention it at the moment as I’m not sure if it’s going to happen or not yet and people I asked had to ask about it.
As for the NIL argument, I will share what someone close to him told me months ago:
"I’m going give you the inside visual of what it’s going to take for a school to grab Bryce and money isn’t one of them. The kid just wants to set himself up to be one of the greatest if not the greatest athlete and human being that was ever created. So if a school is throwing money out there to try to attract him I can pretty much tell you they have no shot at getting him, he might not tell them that but trust me, he’s not thinking twice about you or your school. Money won't do it. Now family and what you can offer him to add with furtherance of his future goals is pretty much the key. He wants to set his family up to win right along with him, so it doesn’t make sense if he’s rich and his family still struggling. He’s an old soul in a gifted 16-year-old body.
"That kid will be almost a billionaire by the time he’s 30 so I’m pretty sure trying to be a thousandaire doesn’t have an arm or leg to stand in this fight. So money isn’t a factor and I’m saying this because I know the train that is set up behind him to achieve every goal is set forward."
Link to update here: https://michigan.forums.rivals.com/...underwood-going-to-the-highest-bidder.353059/
Either way, talk of Michigan’s demise is a bit premature, in my opinion. I still think Michigan is right there and the visit for the Ohio State game resonated with him.
Either way, talk of Michigan’s demise is a bit premature, in my opinion. I still think Michigan is right there and the visit for the Ohio State game resonated with him.