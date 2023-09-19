One of the major topics surrounding the recruitment of five-star QB Bryce Underwood is that he is looking for 'the bag' and his commitment will go the highest bidder.



On top of my discussion with someone in Underwood's circle about the Colorado visit, I also asked about the NIL narrative and whether it's going to be a factor.



The response I got was so good that trying to summarize it won't do it justice.



Here's what was said:



"I’m going give you the inside visual of what it’s going to take for a school to grab Bryce and money isn’t one of them. The kid just wants to set himself up to be one of the greatest if not the greatest athlete and human being that was ever created. So if a school is throwing money out there to try to attract him I can pretty much tell you they have no shot at getting him, he might not tell them that but trust me, he’s not thinking twice about you or your school. Money won't do it. Now family and what you can offer him to add with furtherance of his future goals is pretty much the key. He wants to set his family up to win right along with him, so it doesn’t make sense if he’s rich and his family still struggling. He’s an old soul in a gifted 16-year-old body.



"That kid will be almost a billionaire by the time he’s 30 so I’m pretty sure trying to be a thousandaire doesn’t have an arm or leg to stand in this fight. So money isn’t a factor and I’m saying this because I know the train that is set up behind him to achieve every goal is set forward."