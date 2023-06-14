2024 OL/DL commit Manuel Beigel was on campus over the weekend for his official visit and he continues to remain locked in with the program despite offers from schools such as Georgia and Penn State.The three-star enjoyed his time on campus connecting with the staff and the current commits that were on campus, he is part of the group chat the rest of class has and stays in touch with everyone daily.He was able to get a better look at where the program projects him to play when he's on campus, with it looking like a 3-tech or 2i right now. Offensive line is on the table but the goal is to get him prepared for defense.Beigel is heading into a big season where he will play the most snaps he's ever had in his young football career. His goals for his final season is to be dominant on both sides of the ball.