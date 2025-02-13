One of Michigan’s top running back targets in the class of 2026, four-star Savion Hiter, has confirmed to me that he will take an official visit to Ann Arbor on June 13-15.Hiter has become a pretty regular visitor to campus and has become very close with running backs coach, with the relationship going back to when Alford was recruiting him at Ohio State.The Wolverines were already in a good position in his recruitment, and him announcing an official visit to UM certainly is another step in the right direction in terms of Michigan’s chances here.