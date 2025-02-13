ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Rivals50 2026 RB sets official visit to Michigan

Seth Berry

Seth Berry

Junior
Staff
Nov 13, 2022
623
1,939
93
One of Michigan’s top running back targets in the class of 2026, four-star Savion Hiter, has confirmed to me that he will take an official visit to Ann Arbor on June 13-15.


Hiter has become a pretty regular visitor to campus and has become very close with running backs coach, with the relationship going back to when Alford was recruiting him at Ohio State.

The Wolverines were already in a good position in his recruitment, and him announcing an official visit to UM certainly is another step in the right direction in terms of Michigan’s chances here.
 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: tilawills, 911Blue, Lucas_Reimink and 2 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Seth Berry

Recruiting Top 2026 OL sets official visit to Michigan

Replies
3
Views
2K
The Den
rolloe
R
Josh Henschke

Recruiting Michigan continues to impress 2026 Rivals50 RB Savion Hiter after latest visit

Replies
7
Views
856
The Den
buttaball
buttaball
Seth Berry

Recruiting Four-star 2026 DE Jermaine Kinsler recaps visit to Michigan

Replies
0
Views
275
The Den
Seth Berry
Seth Berry
R

No. 1 2026 running back Savion Hiter will visit Michigan this fall

Replies
2
Views
308
The Den
Ryan OBleness
R
Seth Berry

Recruiting Michigan made 2026 RB Savion Hiter feel like a 'VIP' during visit

Replies
0
Views
434
The Den
Seth Berry
Seth Berry
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back