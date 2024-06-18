ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting On Michigan commit Bobby Kanka

Seth Berry

Nov 13, 2022
It's well-known that Michigan State has been working hard to flip Michigan DL commit Bobby Kanka.

This past weekend, he officially visited MSU and I got a chance to connect with him about the visit.

My feeling is that he really likes the Spartans and feels the energy from the staff and players in East Lansing, and would not be surprised if he maintained close contact with them.

However, at this point, I don't feel as if a flip is imminent, and as you can tell from his last quote from the story I posted below, he is really looking to take a deeper dive into the new defensive staff and get a feel for what it will be like playing at UM.

From Michigan's end, a good weekend will certainly help, and time spent with Lou Esposito and connecting with him in person might be what Kanka needs from the Wolverines' end.

But right now, I feel like Michigan would have to really drop the ball here to get this tilted in the other direction, but there is no doubt Kanka is building solid connections with MSU.

This is just my feeling after talking to him and my objective opinion as I cover recruiting for both UM and MSU.

michigan.rivals.com

Maize&BlueReview - Four-star DL Bobby Kanka felt great vibes on Michigan State official visit

Class of 2025 defensive lineman and Michigan commit Bobby Kanka recaps his official visit to Michigan State.
Latest posts

