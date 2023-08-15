Josh Henschke
Publisher
Staff
-
- Oct 26, 2021
-
- 24,491
-
- 89,047
-
- 113
I don't like reporting about injuries unless I absolutely have to but Amorion Walker is a bit banged up and Jim Harbaugh had mentioned it today in his press conference.
He has missed a bit of time and it appears that Walker missed something serious, so that's great news all around. Should be back up to speed in four to five days, per Harbaugh.
Those I've spoken to aren't concerned long-term.
He has missed a bit of time and it appears that Walker missed something serious, so that's great news all around. Should be back up to speed in four to five days, per Harbaugh.
Those I've spoken to aren't concerned long-term.