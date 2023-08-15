ADVERTISEMENT

Insider On Amorion Walker and his injury

I don't like reporting about injuries unless I absolutely have to but Amorion Walker is a bit banged up and Jim Harbaugh had mentioned it today in his press conference.

He has missed a bit of time and it appears that Walker missed something serious, so that's great news all around. Should be back up to speed in four to five days, per Harbaugh.

Those I've spoken to aren't concerned long-term.
 
