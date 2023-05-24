ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting New FutureCast Prediction 5/24

Josh Henschke

Publisher
Staff
Oct 26, 2021
24,608
89,594
113
I have heard enough to feel comfortable placing a FutureCast prediction in favor of Michigan for 2024 DE Jacob Smith.

June will be a big month for Michigan’s pursuit of Smith as he will be on campus twice, with his first visit being an official scheduled for next weekend. He will also be accompanying Jerod Smith to his official visit in Ann Arbor as well. Nebraska and Kentucky also have scheduled officials and appear to be the biggest competition.

It’s very rare that you see twins go to different schools and I think family will win out in the end.

 
Reactions: tnemcek, CJ4UM, MOIST614 and 12 others
