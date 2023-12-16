ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting New FutureCast prediction 12/16

Josh Henschke

Josh Henschke

Publisher
Staff
Oct 26, 2021
24,873
91,262
113
After some discussions with folks, I have placed an official FutureCast prediction for Michigan to land 2024 DE Lugard Edokpayi coming out of his official visit earlier this week.


Things started to heat up with the defensive staff going in-home with Edokpayi and his family and culminated in a multi-day official visit that saw the family cancel its upcoming trip to Florida State.

While Jesse Minter and Mike Elston deserve credit, recruiting assistant Sam Popper deserves A LOT of the credit as well. During his previous tenure as an intern, Popper was a family favorite among a handful of families and that continues as he works as a full-time assistant. He essentially spent the entire visit attached at the hip to Lugard and his folks and put in a ton of work and that resonated, once again, with the family. He essentially went from Upton Stout directly to Edokpayi in a matter of days.

I believe a decision will come down sooner rather than later.
 
martyk, gobluesl84, WOLVERNOLE and 19 others
