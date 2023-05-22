ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Is the buzz surrounding Elias Rudolph legitimate?

Josh Henschke

Josh Henschke

Publisher
Staff
Oct 26, 2021
24,591
89,500
113
After doing some digging and asking around, the buzz surrounding Michigan and 2024 four-star defensive end Elias Rudolph is legitimate.


From talking to folks inside the network and elsewhere, it appears that this one is down to Michigan vs. Pitt. Ohio State has fallen off some and it’s looking more like Penn State and Cincy are out.

You have to like where Michigan sits right now. How it factors into numbers and stuff, who knows, that’s up to them to figure out.
 
  • Like
Reactions: BlueSwede94, Blue 27, WOLVERNOLE and 6 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Josh Henschke

Insider New transfer portal prediction (basketball)

Replies
25
Views
4K
The Den
WOLVERNOLE
WOLVERNOLE
Josh Henschke

Insider Intel: On Lou Esposito's cryptic tweet, what does it mean?

Replies
13
Views
6K
The Den
dpre9
D
Josh Henschke

Insider Intel: Juwan Howard postscript and coaching note

Replies
43
Views
3K
The Den
911Blue
911Blue
Josh Henschke

Recruiting Intel: Temperature check on Elias Rudolph's decision tomorrow

Replies
21
Views
2K
The Den
Macdaddy7657
M
Josh Henschke

Insider Some clarity on *EVERYTHING*

Replies
72
Views
2K
The Den
ALion121
A
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today