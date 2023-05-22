Josh Henschke
After doing some digging and asking around, the buzz surrounding Michigan and 2024 four-star defensive end Elias Rudolph is legitimate.
From talking to folks inside the network and elsewhere, it appears that this one is down to Michigan vs. Pitt. Ohio State has fallen off some and it’s looking more like Penn State and Cincy are out.
You have to like where Michigan sits right now. How it factors into numbers and stuff, who knows, that’s up to them to figure out.
