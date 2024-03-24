Here is a bit of postscript on the Dusty May situation that I wanted to hold off on until I got a little more intel on. Here's what I am hearing.



Dusty May was Warde Manuel's number one choice and it wasn't even close. It sounds as if John Beilein wanted to be involved in the search initially but Manuel was focused on May, and Beilein made his voice heard in the process. Beilein and Manuel eventually talked this week and the two teamed up to bring this one home later in the week.



I'm told that Manuel AND Beilein met with May today with Beilein wanting to discuss some very specific things with him during their conversation and I'm told the two hit it off. May and Michigan had already came to terms on money and contract jargon, the meeting/interview today was to sell U-M, which the two did successfully and eventually pulled the rug from underneath Louisville in the process.



In an interesting twist, we're also told that Beilein would be interested in being involved with the program in some capacity, perhaps in a Director of Ops role. Would be a huge addition if it comes to pass. I know that Manuel would be supportive of the move as well.



At any rate, props need to go to Manuel for identifying his main target and using his assets to his advantage which, in turn, brought this over the finish line tonight.