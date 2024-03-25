Should be no surprise to see that NIL efforts are underway with Dusty May taking over the program. It's no big secret that NIL for the basketball program had been a hindrance for some time and there's a concerted effort from those in collectives as well as from Dusty May.



Engagement is the biggest thing when it comes to programs and NIL dollars and that should be in the works to get things fixed.



As for now, we're told that May and one collective in particular plan to have a "big meeting" in the next few weeks to discuss a plan and put everything on the table. Sounds like folks are excited about it. Of course, May has some work to do to get assistants and his roots established, which is why the meeting had to be pushed back a bit.



So far, a lot of good things are being said but actions will ultimately tell the true story.