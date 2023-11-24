ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Intel: The latest on Gatlin Bair's recruitment

Josh Henschke

Josh Henschke

Oct 26, 2021
I was informed by someone in four-star receiver Gatlin Bair's camp on Wednesday that Bair would be on campus for a visit for the Ohio State game with one caveat, was told to keep it quiet until after it was known he was on campus.

It didn't quite work out that way as Adam Gorney reported yesterday that Bair would be on campus. Now I can speak a little more freely earlier than expected.


In regards to the trajectory of his recruitment, while signing in December is still on the table, I am told that his could very well go into the late signing period.

Michigan will be in this recruitment until the end and someone very close to Bair said that this recruitment is coming down to an Oregon vs. U-M battle. Boise State has a VERY outside of shot despite still being committed to the program currently.

I still think the Wolverines have a great shot here but it's no sure thing, as Oregon has been working on Bair very hard as of late, with Dan Lanning taking over the recruitment personally.

U-M has a chance to make an impression this weekend as he will be making a multi-day visit to campus, so the coaching staff can smooth things over and combat some Oregon momentum.

We shall see how things shake out once the visit wraps up.
 
