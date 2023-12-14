The race for 2024 wide receiver Gatlin Bair is a funny thing, as soon as he committed to Boise State, the immediate feeling here was that it wasn't over, it had only just begun.



Fast-forward to now, and credit to Michigan for not giving up here, the program could benefit from playing the long game with Bair and not giving up.



Coming out of his decommitment from Boise, Bair made it clear that he would be focusing on U-M and Oregon. There was a reason why Bair likely had the Wolverines as a leader until he decided to stay closer to home during his original commitment announcement. Now, coming out of his impressive visit against Ohio State and the subsequent in-home, I am starting to see a much clearer picture as to where this could be headed.



I am very close to placing an official prediction for Bair to U-M. I think the things that impressed Bair so much during the summer, which included a relationship with Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines' strength & conditioning program, remain unchanged. If a decision were to be made today, I'd be willing to go out on a limb and say it would be U-M. I know a handful of current commits feel good about where things stand currently.



One of the major pauses that Bair had about U-M initially was about the NCAA investigation and Harbaugh's future. What's going to happen with both?



I get the sense that things were made very clear about the investigation itself during the in-home and Harbaugh's future is always a point of interest.



In my OPINION, the sooner this contract stuff gets over the finish line, the sooner Bair will become a Wolverine. I want to be clear, I am NOT saying that the contract talks are impacting recruiting or forcing players to look elsewhere, I am saying that a sense of security will help ease Bair's decision, in my semi-informed OPINION.



I also don't get the sense that Oregon is going to give up, either. They will continue to push until there is a decision made. Dan Lanning is personally taking over this recruitment, as Harbaugh is as well.



Bair still plans to sign in February, so there is plenty of time but, right now, I really like where things stand with U-M.