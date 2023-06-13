ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Intel: Temperature check on Bryce West after his official visit

Josh Henschke

Josh Henschke

Oct 26, 2021
Like my Boo Carter post from earlier, I've asked around to see what the latest temperature is with Bryce West coming out of his official visit to Michigan.

The consensus here is that things really feel torn between Ohio State and Michigan and that there are currently allies in both corners.


I do believe that the gap between OSU and Michigan has gotten closer after this weekend. Although I'm hesitant to call it neck-and-neck, there are many that feel a lot better about the chances on U-M's side of the fence than before the visit.

West does like Michigan, from what we're told. We are hearing that Mom is in Michigan's corner, too. Dad will support the decision no matter which way it goes but is in OSU's corner. As is his high school coach, Ted Ginn Sr., as the name should speak for itself in that regard. Glenville has always been a pro-OSU high school program.

Some feel it could be the post-visit glow that has things as close as they are right now but an upcoming visit to OSU for both West and Aaron Scott could spoil the momentum a bit here.

It does feel like the belief is that he will still end up at Ohio State when all is said and done, however, the feeling has always been that the program would land either West or Scott, with the other ending up at OSU. In this scenario, Scott could feel the most likely. It all depends on who announces first and where the decision goes. There have been talks about landing both but, in my opinion, that has always seemed like wishful thinking.
 
