I have continued to ask around about the temperature with Boo Carter coming off his highly successful official visit to Michigan over the weekend.I want to preface the following update by saying I highly doubt that I will be placing a FutureCast in for him unless I hear something absolutely concrete before his announcement, that's how tight this thing is right now.If I were to give a program the edge right now, if the feeling inside the program and the feeling amongst the commits were to be believed, I'd give theedge to Michigan right now.Now, that does not mean that Michigan is going to be the choice it just means that, right now, there is confidence heading out of the visit. Could it be recency bias? Perhaps, but a lot of things are being said that are giving people I talk to confidence. I obviously can't share everything but there is a sense that Carter has told people in passing that he prefers the Wolverines over Tennessee.AGAIN, this is not me saying that U-M is going to be the choice and you should start celebrating. Not one bit. I just believe that the Wolverines hold some momentum right now. Will it be significant enough to get his commitment? We'll see. There is confidence for a reason, so some stock needs to be placed into that.I know some are worried about Tennessee and NIL winning out in the end but that is speculation and I don't want to play into that.It's going to be a very interesting time leading into his announcement. The confidence is there, the belief is there, we'll see if that is what wins out in the end.