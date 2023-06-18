With the official visit weekend all but wrapped up, I have asked around to get an initial temperature check from 2024 four-star defensive back Aaron Scott’s latest trip to Michigan.



As to be expected, we were told that he loved his time at Michigan and really had an excellent visit. The staff, and the commits, “gave it their best shot.”



I don’t have a sense where things stand with him currently, hope to get somewhat of a better feel in the coming days but it’s clear the Wolverines are right in the thick of things for him.