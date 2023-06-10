After asking around and looking at the current climate, I feel confident enough to place a FutureCast prediction in favor of Micah Kaapana for Michigan. I do think the Wolverines will be the team to beat coming out of the visit and he will be a take for the program if he decided to commit.This brings me to our Taylor Tatum FutureCast in favor of the Wolverines. Despite all of the consistent talk surrounding the program, I do believe Kaapana is going to be the second running back in this class. Whether U-M continues to recruit him, it's tough to say right now. He has an official visit lined up next month and we don't get the sense that the program would take three running backs, or that he would like to be in a class with three guys. For now, since the focus, in our opinion, has shifted to Kaapana, I am flipping my pick from Michigan to 'unlikely'. We'll have to see what happens in the coming weeks but it's clear there's positive momentum with one running back right now. Funny how quickly things shift in recruiting.And, if you want my opinion on whether the program should wait on Tatum or not, I think the fact that you have Jordan Marshall already committed makes that point moot. Of course, you would love to have two elite backs but this would be a whole different conversation if Marshall wasn't in the class. Anything added on top of what they have now is gravy, at least to me. And, Mike Hart has a habit of finding underrated gems so he hasn't given me any reason to doubt his judgment.