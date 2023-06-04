ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Intel: Recruiting thoughts heading out of the weekend

Josh Henschke

Josh Henschke

Publisher
Staff
Oct 26, 2021
24,753
90,370
113
The first official weekend is almost wrapped up and I was able to gather some notes after asking around.

This is what I’ve been able to gather:

- Continue to feel good about Jacob Smith and Michigan, I placed a FutureCast a little while ago and I feel even better about it now. He will be back on campus later this month for Jerod Smith’s official visit.


- Continue to hear positivity with Jordan Shipp. Not ready to put in an official prediction yet but it seems, at least right now, to be trending that way. Waiting to see what I can find out there.


- Brian Robinson is an interesting situation. It was a good weekend for him but I get the sense both parties are drifting away from each other, especially with who the Wolverines could realistically add to the class at his position. Not ready to do it yet but I could see a scenario where I flip my FutureCast to ‘unlikely’. The longer his recruitment goes on without a firm commit date, the less likely, in my opinion, he ends up in the class.

 
