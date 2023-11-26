Josh Henschke
Publisher
Staff
-
- Oct 26, 2021
-
- 24,611
-
- 89,611
-
- 113
Will have a more concrete sense of what Michigan plans on doing with him later in the week and his overall health but did some asking around about Will Johnson and his status coming out of the game.
A lot of "sounds like" he is fine from those I asked.
Still early in the week and will learn more as the days go on but there doesn't seem to be any long-term concerns about him at all. Sherrone Moore hinted as much during his postgame presser.
A lot of "sounds like" he is fine from those I asked.
Still early in the week and will learn more as the days go on but there doesn't seem to be any long-term concerns about him at all. Sherrone Moore hinted as much during his postgame presser.